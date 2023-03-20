DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people were arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges during a foot patrol at Econo Lodge on Sunday, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

A spokesperson for DPD said that on Sunday, officers were conducting foot patrols in the area of the Econo Lodge hotel on Point Mallard Parkway. The spokesperson said that one officer doing patrols found three people in a hotel and witnessed them using drugs.

Authorities say the officer contacted the VICE/Narcotics Unit investigators, who responded and executed a search warrant on the room.

During the search, DPD said that investigators found a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Garner-Ricketts, 43 of Somerville, Keith Huff, 35, of Decatur, and Crystal Wilhite, 42, of Decatur were all arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Amanda Garner-Ricketts, 43 of Somerville (Photo: Decatur Police Department) Keith Huff, 35, of Decatur (Photo: Decatur Police Department) Crystal Wilhite, 42, of Decatur (Photo: Decatur Police Department)

Garner-Ricketts was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs. She is being held in Morgan County in lieu of a $25,900 bond.

Huff’s bond is set at $25,600 as investigators charged him with trafficking in illegal drugs, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators charged Wilhite with trafficking in illegal drugs, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and her bond is set at $25,600.

DPD said that a Morgan County Circuit Judge issued a $25,000 bond for each of their trafficking charges.