PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A third person was arrested Sunday for spending $14,000 on a restaurant’s gas card without authorization, according to Priceville Police.

According to a Facebook post from Priceville Police Department, J.W. Steakhouse in Priceville reported around $14,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on a company’s gas card. The purchases were spread out of the course of a year.

Two men, Michael Deangelo Pitts, 24, of Decatur, and Forron Omar Johnson, 25, of Trinity, were arrested earlier this month in connection with the unauthorized purchases. Both were charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say both Pitts and Johnson were former J.W. Steakhouse employees.

Daulton Garrett Chambers (Priceville Police Department)

Forron Omar Johnson (Priceville Police Department)

Michael Deangelo Pitts (Priceville Police Department)

Police say a third man, 24-year-old Daulton Garrett Chambers of Somerville, was arrested on Sunday, July 17 and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Chambers was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.