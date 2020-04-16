Thieves in Decatur caught on camera stealing meat from freezer

DECATUR, Ala. – After thieves broke into a man’s porch freezer for a second time, he’s hoping the community can help bring the suspects to justice.

Security footage shows two younger men, coming from a blind spot, unscrewing a porch light and cracking open the freezer. Unfortunately for the suspects, turning off the light did nothing. The camera has night vision.

The video is good enough to spot the men in their entirety. If you recognize them, call the Decatur Police Department right away.

“After this happened. This ain’t going to be out here no more,” said Herb Messman, the owner of the freezer.

In a bit of a surprise, Messman told WHNT News 19 his apartment complex allowed him to set up a camera. Messman says the suspects stole roughly $300 dollars worth of meat and other frozen food.

“Ask somebody. Don’t steal it. Someone comes up and says they are hungry, I’ll help em out. Don’t steal. I work hard for my money,” said Messman.

After looking at weekly police reports from various departments across North Alabama, WHNT enquired with Decatur, Huntsville and Madison to see if there was an increase in burglaries, thefts and other property crimes. We wondered if numbers were up because people are out of work and kids are out of school.

“They are just thieves. They had tennis shoes on that cost $300. They are not out for eating,” said Messman.

Because of COVID-19, Messman had to give his police report over the phone. The last time someone broke open his freezer, police responded.

Messman believes the incidents are linked.

If you can help identify the suspects, please call the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4600.