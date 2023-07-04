Multiple railroad crossings in Morgan County will close in order to receive maintenance this month. (Adobe Stock Images)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple railroad crossings in Morgan County will close in order to receive maintenance this month.

CSX Railroad crews are expected to be working on the tracks from July 5 – 12.

The Morgan County EMA says the closures will impact crossings in these areas:

Decatur

Moulton Street

2nd Street

Cedar Lake Road

Lenwood Road

Hartselle

College Street

Chestnut Street

Hickory Street

Tabernacle Road SW

Cedar Creek Road

Culver Road

Wilhite Road

Falkville

E Pike Road

2nd Street

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when driving in these areas and follow road signage for directions.