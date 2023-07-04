MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple railroad crossings in Morgan County will close in order to receive maintenance this month.

CSX Railroad crews are expected to be working on the tracks from July 5 – 12.

The Morgan County EMA says the closures will impact crossings in these areas:

Decatur

  • Moulton Street
  • 2nd Street
  • Cedar Lake Road
  • Lenwood Road

Hartselle

  • College Street
  • Chestnut Street
  • Hickory Street
  • Tabernacle Road SW
  • Cedar Creek Road
  • Culver Road
  • Wilhite Road

Falkville

  • E Pike Road
  • 2nd Street

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when driving in these areas and follow road signage for directions.