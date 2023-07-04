MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple railroad crossings in Morgan County will close in order to receive maintenance this month.
CSX Railroad crews are expected to be working on the tracks from July 5 – 12.
The Morgan County EMA says the closures will impact crossings in these areas:
Decatur
- Moulton Street
- 2nd Street
- Cedar Lake Road
- Lenwood Road
Hartselle
- College Street
- Chestnut Street
- Hickory Street
- Tabernacle Road SW
- Cedar Creek Road
- Culver Road
- Wilhite Road
Falkville
- E Pike Road
- 2nd Street
Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when driving in these areas and follow road signage for directions.