DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Decatur is very close to deciding on what to do with the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.

The center has been closed for five years due to foundation issues.

People who live in that district expressed their concerns to News 19 about its future but are hopeful that the community staple can be saved from demolition.

Carrie Matthews has been an eyesore for this northeast Decatur community for a long time, and there really hasn’t been a good plan to change that fact for a very long time.

“In Decatur Alabama, it’s the only place that we have to come to,” Henry Jackson told News 19 in December.

Jackson said that there has been nowhere for children to play like he did when he was younger.

Brandon Watkins also grew up in the neighborhood and has fond memories.

“My daddy was the custodian at Carrie Matthews Center for about 40 years over there,” said Jackson. “I got out of school at 3:30, and I went into the gym.”

Today, as the director of Decatur Youth Services, Watkins is now in charge of deciding the future of his beloved rec center. Watkins’ job as director is to help the city’s youths with the issues that arise from living in poverty.

As the city has decided to demolish its aging recreation centers, T.C. Almon, and The Aquadome, Watkins says that Carrie Matthews isn’t going anywhere. Plans for a new state-of-the-art structure are taking shape.

“We’re not going to get rid of Carrie Matthews at all,” Watkins explained. “We are still going to have something for the young people on that land. That’s the blessing behind it so we’re not taking it away, we are adding to it.”

Last summer the city purchased a 6-acre plot of land next to Carrie Matthews from the Decatur Housing Authority.

Watkins says that the land will be put to good use and not just for sports but for the greater good. Watkins said they’re also working with the school system to include a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program.

“It won’t be just for shooting basketball,” said Watkins. “They are going to have more than that. We’re going to put the gym back in place, but we want to deal with the brain of these kids.”

Watkins is set to meet with city leaders on Wednesday to hopefully solidify the plans for the new facility. The cost he says for a gym and several school-centered programs is said to be around $10 million dollars.