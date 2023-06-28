Morgan County, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Vaughn will be retiring after protecting and serving the people of Morgan County for 25 years.

Deputy Vaughn, otherwise known as ‘Delta 56’, worked under six different sheriffs in his time with the MCSO.

He was well known in his community, and MCSO said people would be quick to learn there were very few people he did not know.

“I hope that somewhere over the last 25 years I have done something to make Morgan County a better place,” Deputy Vaughn said on his last day. “Meeting people on what is often the worst day of their life is not easy for either side. I always tried to leave things better than I found them. Sometimes that was an impossible task.”

MCSO posted the news of Vaughn’s retirement on Facebook Wednesday, thanking him for his years of duty to the county.

“We thank him for the years of selfless service, the impact that he had on our community, and the deputies he worked with over the years,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Vaughn said he will spend his days in retirement with his wife, Wanda, continuing to enjoy one of his favorite pastimes, fishing.