DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man charged with robbery for stealing gas at a Decatur Texaco used fireworks to threaten the clerk, court documents say.

Jeffrey Lyndon Gladden of Aledo, TX was charged with first-degree robbery in connection with an incident at a Decatur gas station.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), officers responded to a robbery call at the Texaco Express on Sixth Avenue Northwest around 10:34 p.m. on Monday. Officers learned the suspected demanded gas and threatened to use an “object capable of causing death or serious physical injury.”

Court documents say the clerk explained to officers that a man in a Jeep Wrangler pulled up to one of the pumps, got out and approached him outside the business. Gladden then reportedly demanded gas but did not have money to pay.

After the clerk refused to give him gas, court documents show that Gladden opened the back of the Jeep and revealed fireworks. The complaint says he threatened to use those fireworks to blow up the gas pumps and business.

According to the court document, the clerk returned inside and gave Gladden $20 in gas. Later, the clerk said Gladden ran inside the store upset that it wasn’t a full tank, pushing over shelves and pushing things off counters while making “additional threatening comments.”

Court records say the clerk, in fear, gave Gladden $50 more on his pump. After pumping the gas, Gladden left the business.

But, court documents show that a witness parked at the gas station got a photo of Gladden and the vehicle, as well as his tag number. All of this information was given to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

DPD said that around 10:47 p.m., another agency spotted the vehicle heading south on Highway 31 and began chasing it. At approximately 11:26 p.m., officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Falkville Police Department (FPD) were able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody. Hartselle Police also assisted in the chase.

MCSO said the chase navigated through Morgan and Cullman County before ending on Gandy’s Cove Rd near Eva.

Gladden is being held in the Morgan County Jail with no bond. Authorities say there may be additional charges stemming from the assisting agencies.