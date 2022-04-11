DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police say a Texas man was arrested Friday over a vehicle reported stolen in Louisiana.

Police say officers responded to the Walmart on Spring Avenue Friday in reference to the possible stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found in the store’s parking lot. Decatur Police say the vehicle was stolen from the Scott Police Department in Louisiana, and found both methamphetamine and marijuana inside.

Officers say they attempted to detain the drive, but he ran into the woods nearby. The driver was found and detained, at which time he gave police a fake name. Police say he gave the fake name to avoid parole violation warrants in Texas.

Police say the driver was identified as Kyle Henry Stewart, 31, of San Antonio, Texas.

Stewart was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice – using a false identity, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Stewart was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $38,100 bond.