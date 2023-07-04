DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Texas man was arrested after a 40-minute chase Monday for ‘threatening a Decatur Texaco employee and stealing gas.’

Jeffrey Lyndon Gladden of Aledo, TX was charged with first-degree robbery in connection with an incident at a Decatur gas station.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), officers responded to a robbery call at the Texaco Express on Sixth Avenue Northwest around 10:34 p.m. on Monday. Officers learned the suspected demanded gas and threatened to use an “object capable of causing death or serious physical injury.”

The clerk, reportedly in fear for his safety, provided the suspect with gas. Before officers arrived, DPD says the suspect left the scene in a white Jeep Wrangler.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was given to neighboring law enforcement agencies. DPD said that around 10:47 p.m., another agency spotted the vehicle heading south on Highway 31 and began chasing it.

At approximately 11:26 p.m., officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Falkville Police Department (FPD) were able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody. Hartselle Police also assisted in the chase.

MCSO said the chase navigated through Morgan and Cullman County before ending on Gandy’s Cove Rd near Eva.

Gladden is being held in the Morgan County Jail with no bond. Authorities say there may be additional charges stemming from the assisting agencies.