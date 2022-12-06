MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Day two of the capital murder trial of a Hartselle man follows an emotional first day in court as the prosecution and defense gave opening statements.

Zachary Williams, 34, is one of two men charged in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Irvin, Jr., while investigators said his two young children were inside the house with him.

Ulysses Ke’Andre Wilkerson is the other man charged in Irvin’s death, where authorities say the two men kicked in the front door of his home on Marion Street Southwest in Decatur on February 25, 2019, intending to rob him.

Zachary Williams (Decatur Police Dept.)

According to DecaturDaily.com, 911 audio was played before a jury of nine men and seven women, where Irvin’s girlfriend of 13 years and mother of their two children could be heard screaming and pleading for help.

Police would find Irvin’s lifeless body with several gunshot wounds on the floor of the laundry room. Body cam footage from the officers on scene showed the girlfriend asking why they weren’t taking Irvin to the hospital.

A Decatur Police Crime Scene Technician testified Monday saying there were at least 10 shell casings around Irvin’s body.

According to online court documents, more than 60 witnesses could testify in the trial.

Ulysses Wilkerson (Decatur Police Dept.)

Wilkerson, just 18 years old at the time of the shooting, applied for youthful offender status in January 2020.

On November 21, Wilkerson hand-wrote a letter asking for new attorneys, writing, “I don’t feel like my life is in good hand, I feel like there working with the D.A. [District Attorney],” adding, “I’m innocent and have nothing to do with a murder.”

He went on to say he hasn’t spoken to his current attorneys, Brian White and Brent Burney, in 10 months. Wilkerson is being tried separately from Williams.

Testimony is expected to continue in Williams’ case on Tuesday at the Morgan County Courthouse.