DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Judy came to Alabama from California but has lived as an unhoused individual for several months.

She slept in her car until she found a place to live.

“I came from San Diego to see my grandkids in Madison,” Judy told News 19. “I stayed there for a while and it didn’t work out and I ended up in my car and somehow, I found this place, God found this place for me.”

The place that Judy is referring to is the Tennessee Valley Outreach (TVO) in Decatur, currently, the only homeless overnight shelter in Morgan County. Judy is one of the 15 individuals who are fortunate enough to find housing in Morgan County.

The shelter only houses fifteen adults in total, which is part of a much bigger problem in Morgan, Limestone and the surrounding counties.

Although there is no support from Decatur city leaders to assist their homeless advocacy effort, the outreach does provide a cold weather shelter but unfortunately, it’s not open to all. The unhoused population in Morgan and Limestone counties is getting worse.

“Some people may come and stay with us for 6 weeks and some for 6 months it just depends. But the goal is to help them get back on their feet and into housing, so we want help them break the cycle of homelessness that’s in their life,” Matthew Richards, director of TVO, said.

Richards has been the director of the outreach for 14 years and hopes that one day he can do more.

According to the Point-In-Time study (PIT), the only survey that exists to gauge the number of people living in those counties, the number of homeless is in the hundreds.

“The past two years it has tripled,” said Sue Terrell of Hands Across Decatur (HAD), one of a few homeless outreaches in the city. “We’re feeding about 70 people a day right now, sometimes 80 people a day. Last year at this time it was about 45.”

HAD, as well as the Tennessee Valley Outreach, all rely on funding and food donations from the public.

With the temperature outdoors expected to drop in the coming days, they can only do what they can.

“When we do have beds available, we certainly want to put people in there and we don’t want people out on the street,” Richards explained. “We have these weather issues like we are expected to have, these severe weather issues or any cold issues, if they show up here, we certainly want them to be able to stay.”

Terrell says HAD and TVO work together to serve meals to the homeless but need help from city leaders to help them to survive.

“They are welcome to come and hang out and just stay warm and safe and dry and off the street. We don’t want any casualties at all,” Terrell said.

