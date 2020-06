DECATUR, Ala. – Saturday, the Tennessee Riverkeeper removed more than 190 pounds of aquatic litter from Clark Spring Branch in Decatur – a tributary of the Tennessee River.

Founder David Whiteside said there was less trash found here than in previous cleanups, probably because of the Tennessee River cleanups and the “litter getter” device used in the City of Decatur.

In 2020 so far, the Riverkeeper has prevented over 6,250 pounds of litter from entering the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers.