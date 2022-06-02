DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a man from Tennessee was arrested in Decatur on burglary and stolen property charges last week.

According to Decatur Police, officers responded to a burglary call on May 27 in the 3000 block of Modaus Road SW. Over the course of the investigation, 44-year-old John Brian Alverson of Fayetteville, Tenn. and 42-year-old Rebecca Jean Moore of Flintville, Tenn. were developed as suspects.

On the same day, patrol officers were dispatched to Modaus Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers met Alverson and Moore and saw they were in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Moore was also suffering from a previous injury and was taken to the hospital.

Police say a warrant was obtained for Moore’s arrest on the charge of third-degree burglary.

Officials say Alverson was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree and burglary in the third degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $7,500.