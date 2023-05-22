DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says it has arrested a man on drug trafficking charges after a foot chase.

DPD said 28-year-old Brandon Bolden was arrested Saturday after a foot chase that began near Nash’s BBQ on 12th Avenue NW.

Bolden is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee or elude a police officer, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and an open container violation.

Officers were reportedly conducting a foot patrol when they made contact with Bolden. During that encounter, the department said that Bolden fled from officers and was seen tossing multiple items over a fence and into the roadway. DPD said Bolden was arrested after a brief struggle.

According to the department, officers recovered the items Bolden threw away, including a large number of opiate pills and a ‘quantity’ of marijuana. DPD said officers also recovered a firearm from Bolden’s vehicle.

Jail records show Bolden is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a bond of $101,800.