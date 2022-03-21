DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Ever wanted to know more about the history of the River City, Decatur? The Decatur-Morgan County Tourism Board and Morgan County Historical Society are teaming up to offer residents and history tourists a chance in April.

Five guided walking tours, all with different themes, are planned for each Saturday in April:

April 2 – Downtown Crime Tour Old Decatur once once a hotbed of illegal activity, including bootleggers, bloodletters and brothels. This tour, led by Morgan County Archivist John Allison (aka Johnny Four Eyes) will take walkers on a tour of the neighborhood’s notorious past. The tour starts at the Morgan County Archives (624 Bank St. NE).

April 9 – Old Town and Scottsboro Boys House Numerous members of the Black community have made contributions to the City. This tour will highlight those stories, including those of freedom pioneers, those who championed indiviudal liberty, and equality, along with the nine young Black men who forever changed the U.S. judicial system – the Scottsboro Boys. This tour, led by Peggy Allen Town, a local historian of all things African American, starts at the Turner-Surles Community Center (702 Sycamore St NW).

April 16 – Decatur City Cemetery Tour Oakwood Cemetery, locally known as the Decatur City Cemetery, has been the final resting place for City culture and history since 1855. The cemetery, founded by the Calvin Brown family boasts five generations of burials, consisting of many prominent and interesting residents. This tour, hosted by local historian Phil Wirey, starts at the cemetery chapel (1001 Wilson St NW).

April 23 – Albany District and Delano Park Tour Architecture fans, this tour’s for you. Walkers will hear about the architectural history, neighborhood stories, and development of the New Decatur/Albany Historic District. Stops of note include the Delano Park Rose Garden, Riverwild Garden (and its native plants and sculptures), all-children’s playground, and the nearly-100-year-old splash pad – the park itself dates to 1887. Caroline Swope, historic preservation specialist for the City of Decatur, will host the tour, which starts at the Rose Garden (corner of 8th Ave SE and Gordon Dr SE).

April 30 – Streetcars and Railroads Tour David Breland, a retired Morgan county judge and Decatur historic resources manager, will lead this tour of the city’s nearly 200-year love of all things with rails. The tour, which starts at the Old State Bank (925 Bank St NE) will parallel real streetcar tracks on the way to Decatur’s Railroad Depot Museum.



Each tour starts at 10 a.m., lasts an hour, is free, and will be held rain or shine. No reservations are required; just show up at each site in Decatur. For more information, call David Breland at (256) 565-3788.