DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The T.C. Almon Recreation Center at Point Mallard in Decatur was officially demolished on Tuesday morning.

The recreation center was built in 1969 and was a prominent location for the River City community for several decades.

There had been pushback from residents over the demolition – many of them saying the children and seniors who rely on the center were not being considered.

Decatur city leaders say cutting costs while providing newer amenities and increasing hours of operation are reasons to transition from small recreation centers to one big one.

The new facility will feature a multi-million dollar pickleball court and other amenities.

