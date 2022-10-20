DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month has been released from the hospital and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

26-year-old Twanski O’Neal Johnson was released from the hospital on Thursday morning. Once booked into the jail he was charged with second-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

On October 4, Johnson was shot by a Decatur Police Officer during an altercation at the Westmead Pharmacy on Danville Road. Decatur Police said that Johnson became aggressive and violent with the officer. During the assault, the responding officer fired his service weapon and the bullet hit Johnson in the torso, according to authorities.

Johnson was taken to Huntsville Hospital and was treated for his injuries.

The responding officer was taken to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the altercation.

Johnson was released from the hospital on October 20 and was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Johnson is being held in lieu of a $21,000 bond. Once released, Johnson will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa Police Department to face an outstanding warrant for first-degree robbery.

Due to this being an officer-involved shooting, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) took over the investigation. The officer’s name was not released.