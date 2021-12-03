Suspect dead after standoff with police in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A man is dead following a standoff that lasted several hours with Decatur Police.

According to Decatur Police, Friday at about 8:15 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 3700-block of Neches Court Southwest to a domestic call.

Officials said they were told by the owner of the home that her ex-husband broke into her home that morning and held her against her will before she escaped.

Decatur Police’s Crisis Negotiation Unit and special operations team were called to the home to try and talk with the suspect after he barricaded himself inside the house.

Officials said negotiations went on for several hours and the suspect would not comply with officers.

Decatur Police said it was later discovered that a fire had been set in the home and the suspect was found dead.

The incident is still under investigation.