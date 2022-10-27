Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.

The school system said at 2:30 p.m. Thursday the Decatur Police Department (DPD) initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Austin Middle School.

The person driving the vehicle was an employee of Kelly Services who was subbing at Austin Middle School. After a search, the person was arrested by the DPD on drug charges.

Along with drug charges the person has also been charged with trespassing on school property.