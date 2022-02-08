DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The labor shortage continues to impact local businesses, so in hopes of easing this, high school students in Morgan County have the opportunity to network with employers.

Thousands of students will stop by Calhoun Community College on Tuesday to meet employers and learn about the opportunities available to them post-graduation.

This event is put on by the Decatur Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and brings in more than 50 local businesses. The chamber describes it as a ‘mock interview or job fair’ style event. While students don’t fill out applications at the event they receive business cards and contacts they can utilize closer to graduation.

The director of talent development and recruitment for the chamber, Amber Fortenberry, says this event is mutually beneficial for both employers and students.

“This is an opportunity for students to talk to the employers and see what they do. They always know names of companies and industries but they may not know what they do,” Fortenberry explained. “Not to mention we currently have a labor shortage, we have so many open jobs in our community so these employers are also able to talk to future employees.”

Fortenberry adds the event is also crucial for students to understand the curriculum and necessary skills needed for the jobs they hope to apply for someday.