DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested after a vehicle burglary call led to police recovering a stolen vehicle.

Decatur Police were called on December 11, after someone saw two people going through his vehicle without permission. Police say the person confronted them and they left.

Police say they saw Cedric Lashawn Foster, 20, and an unnamed 17-year-old nearby. They were both detained.

A DPD Property Crimes Detective was called to investigate and discovered that two vehicles had been broken into. Police also found a vehicle nearby that had been stolen from Madison.

Police charged Foster with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property, carrying a pistol without a permit, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Foster was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $10,600 bond.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.