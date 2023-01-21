SOMERVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a call about a possible stolen vehicle led to one person being tased and arrested while another was arrested on outstanding sex abuse warrants.

MCSO said that on Friday deputies were investigating a possible stolen vehicle on Water Tower Road in Somerville. The sheriff’s office said while they were there deputies had to resort to tasing a homeowner after he pulled away from deputies and attempted to flee.

MCSO said after this incident Ronald Lee Johnson, 54, of Somerville was arrested on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest. The sheriff’s office said he was arrested and held at the Morgan County Jail on a $600 bond.

Cody Cisco Jones (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO said while deputies were at the property another person, 32-year-old Cody Cisco Jones was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Jones was also taken to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.