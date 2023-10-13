DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two weeks ago, Stephen Perkins from Decatur was shot and killed by a Decatur police officer.

According to police, he had come out of his house because a tow truck driver was trying to repossess his truck. Decatur Police say that Perkins pointed a weapon toward an officer when he was shot.

On Friday Perkins is fondly remembered as the rock of his family, a protector and a very good friend.

Michael Capps, his neighbor and close friend is struggling to understand the way Perkins died. His doorbell video has gone viral. The camera captured every moment of the encounter with police that led to Perkins being shot in front of his home.

“I’m still in shock. I’m really upset about it. It hurts my heart that he was taken away,” said Capps.

Capps says that he and Perkins were close friends for years in their quiet subdivision off Pool Valley Road. Even while Perkins was busy being a dad with his children and being active in the neighborhood, Capps says Perkins would walk across the street and check in on his ailing wife and his home.

“He was the last person that I would think of that it would happen to absolutely. He was just laid back and easygoing. He never seemed like he was aggravated or mad or bothered about anything. He was just real peaceful,” said Capps.

After watching his doorbell video Capps and his wife can’t seem to understand how a reported vehicle repossession could have possibly led to this incident.

“After viewing the video as many times as I’ve watched it, I just don’t think that Steve had any opportunity to give himself up,” Capps explained. “In the order of which everything happened, I just see so many ways it could have been prevented.”

Capps says after seeing the protests and calls for justice for his friend – he can’t help but realize his quiet subdivision will never be the same without Stephen Perkins.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) continues to investigate the shooting.