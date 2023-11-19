DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – On September 29, just before 2:00 a.m., Decatur Police shot and killed 39-year-old Stephen Clay Perkins in front of his home on Ryan Drive.

Officers were there at the request of a tow truck driver to repossess Perkins’ truck.

In the weeks since his shooting death, protesters have continually held demonstrations calling for transparency, answers and justice from city leaders and law enforcement.

But also throughout those eight weeks, Perkins’ loved ones have been forced to figure out how to live without their husband, father, brother, son and friend.

“We did everything we could for the girls to make sure they were safe and taken care of,” said Perkins’ wife, Catrela, “so, just to have him stolen from us like that, it’s heartbreaking.”

Please join us Tuesday, November 21 on News 19 at 10 for “Remembering Steve: The Catrela Perkins Interview” as she reflects on their relationship, family and faith.