DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — After months of the community calling for justice and officials working their way through the legal process, one former Decatur officer is charged with the murder of Stephen Perkins.

Following Perkins’s death, there’s been press releases, protests, press conferences, prayer, personnel files, officer discipline, officer appeals and more. 98 days, or just over 3 months, have passed.

Another page in this story was written on Friday, when District Attorney Scott Anderson announced former Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette is charged with the murder of Perkins after being indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury earlier this month.

This timeline takes a look at all that’s happened in the case since the night the shooting took place.

September 29

Officer-involved shooting in Decatur leaves 39-year-old man dead

39-year-old Perkins was killed by police in the early morning hours of September 29th following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Perkins pointed a weapon toward an officer, and the officer shot at him.

Perkins was taken to a nearby medical facility and died.

Per a Decatur Police Department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave, and ALEA began to investigate the incident.

Later that day, the Perkins family released a statement through a representative regarding the incident. The statement called the loss “traumatizing” and encouraged the city of Decatur to be transparent when communicating with the family on the incident.

“The most respectful way for the City of Decatur, Alabama and Decatur Alabama Police Department to respond to this tragedy is with proactivity, and ultimately, transparency when communicating with the family and the Decatur City Community,” the release said.

In October, News 19 obtained Ring Doorbell footage of the shooting and events that led up to Perkins’ death. (WARNING: The article linked here contains video and written explanation of security footage that shows a fatal officer-involved shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.)

October 2

Decatur Police Chief releases statement on officer-involved shooting

The Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion released a statement regarding the shooting death of Perkins.

October 4

Decatur Mayor speaks on shooting death of Stephen Perkins

The City of Decatur’s Mayor Tab Bowling addressed the September 29 officer-involved shooting.

In Bowling’s statement, he says, “At the invitation of some of our mutual friends, Sherry and I visited with the family over the weekend to personally share our condolences.”

Also on October 4, the Perkins family retained a national civil rights lawyer.

Lee Merritt is a lawyer with experience in civil rights litigation, and the Perkins family retained him in an effort to ‘seek justice and accountability’ for Stephen’s death.

Merritt said at the time he would be working with the family, “to uncover the truth surrounding the circumstances of the shooting and seek justice through all available legal avenues.” He added that they “are committed to ensuring that this incident is thoroughly investigated, and that any systemic issues within the Decatur Police Department are addressed and rectified.”

October 5

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt confirmed the Perkins family had a meeting with the Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

Later that night, loved ones and supporters from the Decatur community and beyond held a vigil for Perkins.

October 6

Decatur’s Mayor Tab Bowling calls a press conference regarding the shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

October 9

Decatur councilman calls for police chief’s resignation, firing of officer involved in Perkins’s death

An October 9 City Council meeting ended with a six-minute statement from a longtime council member, District 1’s Billy Jackson, who is calling for the officers involved in Perkins’ death to be fired and for the police chief to resign or be terminated.

October 11

Decatur Police Chief apologizes for misinformation in statement on officer-involved shooting.

Pinion apologized that “inaccurate information” was shared in the initial rush to release information to the public. Initial information shared with the public from DPD indicated that Mr. Perkins was ordered to “drop his weapon” before officers shot him multiple times. Read the full statement from Chief Todd Pinion here.

October 16

Brent Lipscomb, who represents the Perkins Family, told News 19’s Lauren Layton that ALEA is supposed to share the body cam video with the Perkin’s legal team the following day.

October 17

“ALEA has a process by which an individual who is the subject of a law enforcement recording, or that individual’s personal representative, may request disclosure of body camera or dash camera video evidence. That process has not yet been completed in this instance,” a spokesperson for ALEA told News 19.

October 19

‘We respect that right’: Decatur Mayor comments after protests at his house

Tab Bowling told News 19’s Lauren Layton that protesters also made a stop at his home in Historic Decatur.

“Yes, we had protesters at our house on Wednesday and Thursday evening,” he said. “Everyone has a constitutional right to protest peacefully and to speak their mind. We respect that right. The city of Decatur will continue to work through the legal and judicial process to fully investigate Steve Perkins’ death, and I’ll continue to push for that process to move as quickly as possible.”

October 23

Decatur Police obtains warrants for Hudson Memorial Bridge protesters

The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that it had positively identified individuals involved and is issuing arrest warrants for disorderly conduct in connection to a protest on the Hudson Memorial Bridge . “We are in the process of attempting to notify those individuals so arrangements can be made for them to turn themselves in if they choose to do so,” DPD said in the post.

October 24

Multiple accused ‘Justice for Stephen Perkins’ bridge protestors turn themselves in.

October 26

Decatur City officials hold a press conference following recent protests, announce hiring of legal team.

October 27

ALEA denies Perkins family request for body cam footage

ALEA Director Chris Inabinett sent the denial in a letter Friday to an attorney representing the Perkins family. In the letter, Inabinett cited Alabama law that allows them to “choose not to disclose the recording if the disclosure would affect an ongoing active law enforcement investigation or prosecution.”

November 9

DPD internal investigation into death of Stephen Perkins complete, to be reviewed

The Decatur Police Department said on November 9 that its internal investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Stephen Perkins has been completed.

November 17

Decatur Police Chief says there is reason to believe policies were violated in Perkins shooting

Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion said he ‘found reason to believe that policies were violated’ in the shooting death of Stephen Perkins, and his opinion is that discipline is warranted.

November 20

Decatur Mayor Bowling issues statement on Stephen Perkins death following Pinion’s determinations

November 21

Less than two months after her husband’s death, Catrela Perkins sat down with News 19 to talk about Stephen

December 4

Discipline hearings for four officers involved begin

In a release, Bowling said, “Our goal continues to be to complete the hearings process by the end of this work week and provide an update as to my determinations at that time.”

December 7

Decatur Mayor decides to fire 3 officers, suspend 1 in connection to Perkins shooting

The mayor said the names of the officers would not be shared at that time due to an exception in the Alabama public records laws, however, he said those will be made public if the officers decided to appeal.

The officers had seven days to appeal the decision to the city’s personnel board for review.

December 12

Perkins family files lawsuit, attorney names officers involved

The family and attorneys of Stephen Perkins filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Decatur, which named four officers they said were involved in the shooting death of Perkins.

The lawsuit said those four officers are Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukkadam, Joey Williams and Vance Summers. It alleges federal civil rights violations by these defendants.

December 14

4 Decatur officers appeal discipline over Stephen Perkins’ death

Four officers disciplined for the shooting death of Stephen Perkins have appealed their disciplinary action, Decatur City Attorney Herman Marks confirmed.

Marks said the process then moves to the city’s personnel board.

“At the appropriate time notice of the hearings will be made known,” Marks told News 19. “This could be several days or weeks in the future. The details will be presented to the Board at the hearings.”

December 15

City of Decatur releases names of officers involved in Perkins death

The Decatur Director of Human Resources Richelle Sandlin identified the officers to News 19 as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukadam, Joey Williams and Sergeant Vance Summers. Sandlin could not, however, say which officers were fired and which one was suspended.

News 19 obtains personnel files of officers involved in Stephen Perkins shooting

Personnel files show one of the four Decatur officers involved with the shooting death of Stephen Perkins was previously disciplined, and the three others all have less than four years experience with the department.

December 21

Hearing dates announced for Decatur officers discipline appeals

The Decatur Personnel Board said those hearings will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 30, with the hearing for Williams coming first. On Jan. 31, the board will have the hearing on Mukadam, followed by Summers on Feb. 1 and Marquette on Feb. 2.

December 26

ALEA turns over ‘investigative file’ on Perkins shooting to Morgan County DA

On December 26, 2023, ALEA turned over an ‘investigative file’ to the Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson’s office with information about the Sept. 29 officer-involved shooting.

Anderson confirmed that his office received the report.

“I can confirm that I did meet today [Tuesday, Dec. 26] with the lead investigator for ALEA in the Perkins case and did receive his case report during that meeting. I have already started my review of the file in anticipation of presenting the case to the grand jury,” Anderson said in a statement to the group Standing in Power.

January 5

Former Decatur officer charged with murder of Stephen Perkins

The Morgan County District Attorney says a former Decatur Police Officer has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Marquette was taken into custody by Sheriff Ron Puckett as he turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail on Thursday evening. He was booked on a Grand Jury warrant for murder with a bond set at $30,000, but has since bonded out.

News 19 will continue to follow the case against Marquette and the appeals of all the officers as they move forward, and will keep you updated on-air and online.