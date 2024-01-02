DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur City Council meeting on Tuesday was the first public event since Mayor Tab Bowling issued a crackdown on demonstrators protesting within the city.

In an announcement last week, the mayor said that the city will now require a permit for any protesting of the fatal police shooting of Steve Perkins.

That ruling did not sit well with Perkins’ supporters.

Mayor Bowling said he had asked that city police not to stop demonstrators even though they did not have a permit. However, those same demonstrators came to city hall to question that move.

The mayor’s ruling, he says, comes after several weeks of protesting outside of his home. Protestors in Decatur have been calling for justice since Steve Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur police on September 29.

Nick Perkins, the brother of Steve Perkins, was also in attendance, said the mayor’s decision to attempt to stop protests infringes on the rights of citizens and is an action that his family cannot support.

“People just want the government to be accountable to the people and their First Amendment rights cannot be infringed upon,” said Gray. “It’s a problem that they are trying to stop protesters from protesting. That’s the First Amendment right of the Constitution. It’s the most basic premise of government that we have in this country.”

The permit requirement is found in the Decatur City Code.

The city ordinance requires that the police chief receive the permit application at least five days before the event. Bowling says that the ruling on the application will take two days.

The protesters are also calling for the decades-old ordinance to be re-written. They say that they also have no intention of going away.