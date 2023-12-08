HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An attorney for the family of Stephen Perkins said they are “relieved” by the firings and suspension of officers involved in the shooting of Perkins, but they want to see criminal charges filed.

Attorney Lee Merritt said during a news conference Friday in Huntsville that the firing of three officers and suspension of a fourth officer leaves them cautiously optimistic and it shows the officers actions that night were “not by the book.”

“An administrative action is important when there is a city and policies involved,“ Merritt said. “But there is something much more important in this particular case, it’s the brutal murder of a citizen, Steve Perkins, a father, a husband, a beloved member of this community.”

Merritt said they want to see Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson present the case to a grand jury as soon as possible. Merritt said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has a role to play in conducting a criminal investigation into the Perkins shooting, but it is up to District Attorney Anderson to bring a prosecution.

The Dallas-based attorney said they expect to file a lawsuit next week that names the City of Decatur, the Decatur Police Department and at least four individual officers.

Catrela Perkins, Stephen Perkins widow, also spoke briefly at the news conference.

“I can honestly say that I’m still feeling the same,” she said. “I’m still hurt. Still a little disappointed. But, it is a step, I guess, towards justice. But I still feel the same.”

She said the killing of her husband has had a huge impact of on her family.

“My seven-year-old is taking it the hardest,” Mrs. Perkins said. “She doesn’t fully understand. It’s hard for an adults to wrap their heads around what actually happened. What she says is, ‘Mommy why didn’t they just knock at the door?’ So, if a 7-year-old can think logically like that, why can’t adults?”

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced his decision to fire three officers Thursday night and suspend a fourth officer. Bowling declined to name the officers or provide details about why he made those decisions. He said the Alabama Open Records Law has an exception for sensitive personnel records, so they are not releasing that information at this point.

If any of the officers appeal his decision, Bowling said that process becomes public and names and details of the firings or suspension would become part of the public record.

Merritt said today they want to see the names released.

“We want that information right away. I believe it is important to get all the names of the officers, their faces out… The same way if any regular citizen, civilian had been accused of crime, their face makes the evening news. So that other people who have had interactions with them can say, ‘I’ve had a problem with this person before and they can report it to the proper authorities. A thorough part of doing a full and complete investigation is publicizing the names and charges of these men. And failure to do so is again putting their finger on the scale of justice in favor of law enforcement.” Attorney Lee Merritt

