DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Frustration is growing in Decatur.

Supporters of Stephen Perkins and his family are responding to Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision to delay the employment decision on the four officers involved in the deadly shooting of Perkins.

Monday’s Decatur city council work session lasted several hours as protesters demanded answers as to why there was further delay.

Bowling faced a frustrated community for the entire session.

Many stepping forward for public comments to blast the mayor’s decision to wait yet another week to decide on whether the four officers involved in the deadly shooting of Perkins should face disciplinary action.

Bowling spoke briefly Monday night about his announcement from last week saying hearings on proposed officer discipline would be scheduled for December 4.

“This remains tentatively scheduled for the week of December the 4th,” Bowing told the crowd.

Rodney Gordon, President of the Morgan County NAACP, says eight weeks have passed since Perkins was shot and killed, and it’s time to reach a conclusion.

But Gordon told News 19 that he has little faith that the mayor will make a timely decision.

“We’re going to get together on the fourth that’s what they told me two weeks ago,” Gordon said. “Now that has changed and it’s the week of the 4th. Whenever they start changing things like that, you’re not going to get a complete answer.”

Nearly two dozen residents, one by one, shared their frustrations while stressing their patience is growing thin.

“We’ve been waiting. We can’t wait any longer. It’s not urgency it’s urgent and they need to fix it and they need to get rid of those cops,” said Perkins supporter Greg Jones of Decatur.

Gordon says the presence of Perkins supporters on Monday night is further proof that delaying the decision on disciplining officers will only increase the tension.

“They think it’s going to die down but it’s not going to die down. We’re not going anywhere so you might as well get ready we are here for the long haul,” Gordon explained.

News 19 was also informed during the night’s session that all of the officers involved have retained an attorney. Each officer, as well as Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion, will be present at the disciplinary proceedings.