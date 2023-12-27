DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Protesters gathered at the Morgan County Courthouse on Wednesday hopeful for a swift decision from the district attorney after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) finished up its investigation.

ALEA turned over a file regarding the investigation into the deadly shooting that killed Stephen Perkins.

The protesters say they want to see the officers responsible for Perkins’ death to face criminal charges.

Protesters in Decatur continue to demand that their voices be heard. This time, by District Attorney Scott Anderson, who will decide if the four officers involved in the shooting will face criminal charges.

“We respect him, and we expect him to do the right thing now that he has a hold of this,” said Alainah Dailey, a strong supporter of justice for Perkins.

In the three months since Perkins’ shooting death, protesters have repeatedly called out Decatur City leadership at council meetings and marched through the city. Protestors’ have also made their presence known at the home of Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling.

Among their cries are calls for transparency, even after the mayor fired three of the officers and suspended the fourth.

Perkins’ supporters told News19 that they hope that Anderson releases the findings of the investigation to the public as soon as possible.

“I am hopeful because Andeson released that statement saying that he acknowledged that he’s working on it and that he’s taking it seriously,” said supporter Justin Shephard.

“We are a huge step closer with ALEA releasing their investigation to Scott Anderson and actually we are here. It’s time to arrest, convict, and get this over with and done,” Dailey explained.

Protester Deshaun Hines says that the protest for justice will not end until the Perkins family is satisfied with the decision to criminally prosecute the officers.

“We’re not going to give up even if we’re hopeful that they do it right,” said Hines. “They will know that we’re still going to be here to fight for what’s right and we’re still going to demand justice whether this situation turns out either way.”

District attorney Scott Anderson told News19 that he has begun reviewing the file in anticipation of presenting the case to a grand jury.

Protesters say the three-month-long investigation was too long but now they have no choice but to trust that he will get this case before a grand jury as soon as possible.

The district attorney says by law, Anderson cannot reveal when the grand jury will meet on the case.