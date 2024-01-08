DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of Steve Perkins is digesting the news that a former Decatur police officer has been indicted and charged with killing him.

According to the indictment, more than 20 people were subpoenaed as witnesses for the Morgan County Grand Jury proceedings. The group made the call to indict former DPD officer Mac ‘Bailey’ Marquette after being presented with testimony and evidence.

A legal representative for the Perkins family says many are relieved to see the indictment.

“The right thing to do was for the state to move forward with criminal charges because what Mr. Marquette did was in fact a crime,” said Lee Merritt. “However, there will be some collateral consequences that insulate the city from liability.”

Merritt says in his experience it’s been rare that an officer is criminally indicted following an on-duty shooting.

However, since the state brought criminal charges against Marquette, the family’s civil lawsuit is on hold. Merritt says that isn’t entirely a bad thing.

“It is an extreme advantage to have the state criminal case going forward,” he said. “It’ll give us a chance to do early, what we call depositions of the witnesses. We’ll get a chance to see what they’re going to testify to prior to our civil case.”

There have been instances in similar cases where civil suits settle before reaching the courtroom. Merritt says that’s not likely in the Perkins case.

“We’ve seen settlements move forward when a city is really contrite, apologetic about their role in a murder and want to make amends, do right by the family early on,” he said. “The city of Decatur has made no indication that that is their stance on the case. So we don’t anticipate that the case will be resolved like that, the settlement is not something that we’ve even considered. We’re preparing for trial.”