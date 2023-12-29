DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of Stephen Perkins has released a statement regarding the recent decision by Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling to enforce the need for permits to protest within the city.

Decatur residents have been calling for justice and reform for months after Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur police on September 29.

On Thursday afternoon, Bowling released a statement saying that beginning Dec. 28 anyone wanting to protest or demonstrate in the city would need to have a permit.

The mayor’s decision came after weeks of protests. At certain times, protesters gathered outside Bowling’s home. The mayor said he made the decision to allow the police department to begin enforcing the city’s existing ordinance after his neighbors complained about the noise.

In a statement shared with News 19 by Stephen Perkins’ bother Nicholas Perkins, the family said it’s an action they cannot support, and claims the mayor’s recent decision infringes on the rights of citizens and is an action the family cannot support.

The family said the act of protest is protected by the 1st Amendment.

The statement said that the protests have shown that residents believe Decatur city leaders have more to do.

You can read the Perkins Family’s full statement here:

Since September 29 of this year, our family and this city have been in a fight for justice that has changed our lives and the lives of those in our community. Following Stephen’s murder, our family’s anguished cries for answers and accountability were amplified by the pastors, organizations, and individuals who joined protests and fought with us in our pursuit of justice. The recent decision by the Mayor to attempt to stop protests in the city infringes on the rights of citizens and is an action that we as a family cannot support. From the Boston Tea Party to the March on Selma, the practice of protesting is built into the very fibers of this Nation and most importantly, protected under the 1st Amendment. This attempt by the Mayor to stop or discourage protests is a reenactment of the oppressive tactics used in the 1960s by government officials during the Civil Rights Movement. As protests have continued, it is clear that the citizens of Decatur still strongly believe their elected officials have work to do. Each City council member who campaigned for the votes of Decatur citizens has the responsibility to do what is right for this city. Currently, that means establishing new, effective leadership within the police department and establishing community-based oversight to ensure transparency and accountability moving forward. Until then, our community will continue to fight for the change this city needs. Until then, we will stand with the citizens of Decatur as they fight to exercise their First Amendment rights. We will continue to fight for justice, not only for Steve but for the City of Decatur. The Perkins Family

