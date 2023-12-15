DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Personnel files show one of the four Decatur officers involved with the shooting death of Stephen Perkins was previously disciplined, and the three others all have less than four years experience with the department.

The personnel files for the four officers, named by the City of Decatur’s Director of Human Resources Richelle Sandlin, were obtained by News 19 on Friday. Those officers are Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukadam, Joey Williams and Sergeant Vance Summers. Sandlin would not say which officers were fired and which one was suspended.

The files do not contain any details regarding determination hearings held by Mayor Tab Bowling or any information related to the Perkins shooting. It also does not contain performance evaluations for the officers. The files mostly contain payroll information, police academy certificates and hiring information.

Summers personnel files say he has been with the department as an officer since 2006 and became a permanent employee of the police department in 2007. He was promoted to Sergeant sometime between 2017 and 2022, records show.

According to his file, Summers was disciplined in connection to an arrest he made in 2011 – where he is said to have kicked a man in the ribs. Summers was suspended without pay for 10 work shifts in February 2012, but only had to serve two days of the suspension before going on probation for a six-month period, according to the records in his personnel file.

Marquette’s file shows he applied for a police officer position with the Decatur Police Department in late March 2020 and was given a conditional hiring offer on September 24, 2020. He was certified by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission in April 2021.

Williams applied to the Decatur Police Department on May 26, 2020 and graduated from the police academy on April 29, 2021, records show. His hiring date is not disclosed in the personnel, but his first listed payroll action was in November 2020.

Mukadam applied for a position in the Decatur Police Department in February 2022, records show. His file shows he previously worked as a deputy/jailor with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office from September 2020 to his Decatur Police Department hiring, which appears to be around May 2022.

News 19 is working to learn more about the officers who were disciplined.