DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County District Attorney has announced a news conference on Friday in connection to the deadly police shooting of Stephen Perkins.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson told News 19 Thursday that he would talk to the media at 10 a.m. Friday.

Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police in the early morning hours of Sept. 29 outside his home following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession.

On Dec. 7, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling fired three police officers and suspended a fourth for their involvement in the shooting. Those officers, later identified as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukadam, Joey Williams and Sergeant Vance Summers, have since appealed the mayor’s decision. The city of Decatur has declined to say which officers were fired and which one was suspended.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, ALEA turned over an ‘investigative file’ to Anderson’s office with information about the Sept. 29 officer-involved shooting.

“I can confirm that I did meet today [Tuesday, Dec. 26] with the lead investigator for ALEA in the Perkins case and did receive his case report during that meeting. I have already started my review of the file in anticipation of presenting the case to the grand jury,” Anderson said at the time.

Anderson said he could not divulge when the grand jury will meet to consider the case.