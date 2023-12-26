DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur City Police are still working to identify the person who removed the Steve Perkins memorial from in front of city hall early Sunday morning.

Police say the removal was not authorized by anyone at city hall.

Video surveillance shows the person, wearing all black, removed the memorial just after midnight. On Christmas day, supporters of the Perkins family replaced the memorial.

Perkins supporter, Shiley Stanley, of Decatur, told News19 that the flowers and candles that were removed were a direct connection to Steven Perkins which tied the community together through this tragedy. Perkins was gunned down in front of his home by Decatur City police in September.

“It’s just like going to a gravesite. Can you imagine someone going in and attacking your family members’ graves?” Stanley asked. “It’s sad and it takes a real cold-hearted person to do that, and my thing is what else are they capable of doing? It’s kind of dangerous,” Shiley Stanley said.

Mayor Tab Bowling ordered all signs in front of city hall to be taken down last week. Aneesah Saafiyah, of Standing In Power, has filed a freedom of information request with the Decatur City legal department to possibly find exactly who vandalized the memorial.

“People who work on the night shift are out here every night and so for them to do that they must have been watching for the last person to leave,” said Saafiyah. “There are people out here following protesters and watching protesters. The city needs to understand the severity of that, and they need to do everything that they can to catch the individual,” said Saafiyah.