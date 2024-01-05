DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — On Friday, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said former Decatur Police Officer Mac Bailey Marquette was charged with murder.

The development comes 14 weeks after Perkins was killed by Decatur Police in the early morning hours of September 29 last year, following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession.

Protesters had been waiting on the announcement since the night Perkins was killed.

Although they’re thrilled to see one of those officers charged in his death, they’re also seeking charges against the other officers who were also at the scene on the night of his death.

While community members believe it’s a small step in the right direction, people like Standing in Power co-founder Aneesah Saafiyah Lige are displeased with the bond Marquette was given.

“He’s a threat to this community, he killed a man it doesn’t get more violent than that. He doesn’t deserve to have a bond,” Lige said. “I do feel like more evidence will come into play to where it shows the full story because it’s not over.”

Supporters of the Perkins family have been in the streets of Decatur demanding answers in what they’ve called the unjust killing of a fellow community member.

Community leaders like Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton say the announcement won’t change the difficult emotions the Perkins family is dealing with and the role of the other 3 officers involved in his death should be closely examined.

“The charge against the police officer will not bring Steve back. We also need to look at those other police officers and how they contributed to that incident,” Simelton told News 19.

Some say they’re seeking complete justice in this case and that is why they feel continued demonstrations are the only way to obtain their goal.

People across Decatur have been protesting now for just over three months, but the announcement is not expected to halt demonstrations. For some like Terrance Baker, he feels it’s an important effort that plays a large role in having their voices heard.

“I think it’s important for us to stay out there because that’s our weapon to be able to fight back, that’s our weapon to be able to get what the community deserves,” Baker said. “We put them in those seats, this is our community and I feel like we have the right.”

The murder charge against Marquette comes a day after what would’ve been Perkins’ 40th birthday.