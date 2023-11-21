DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Catrela Perkins used to pray for her future husband.

“A family man, a man that loves God and goes to church, those were my main things,” she said, “and he was definitely both of those.”

Catrela and Steve Perkins (Courtesy: Catrela Perkins)

In 2013, Catrela met Steve at a friend’s birthday dinner in Decatur.

“Even before we got married, I knew that he was the one,” she said.

For their first date, they went to Big Spring Park in Huntsville, the same place where Steve would later propose. In 2016, they got married at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Hillsboro, where he grew up.

Steve became a father to Catrela’s daughter, Jada.

“He never used the word stepdaughter,” Catrela said. “Never.”

The couple also welcomed a baby girl, Avani.

“Oh, he was happy, I mean he was excited, it was his first child,” said Catrela. “He was very excited.”

They raised their family at a home on Ryan Drive, a quiet street in the southern part of Decatur.

“We did everything we could for the girls to make sure they were safe and taken care of,” Catrela said, “so, just to have him stolen from us like that, it’s heartbreaking.”

Just before 2:00 a.m. on September 29, Decatur Police shot 39-year-old Stephen Clay Perkins in front of his home. Officers were there at the request of a tow truck driver to repossess his truck. The family argues they were at the wrong house. According to law enforcement, Steve died at the hospital.

“The night it happened, I was at work,” Catrela said. “My neighbor texted me, that’s how I found out.”

Their daughters were with Catrela’s parents that night.

Perkins’ family members and their attorneys have not seen any of the police body camera video from the incident and Catrela won’t watch her neighbors’ surveillance videos of the shooting.

“I don’t want that picture to be the last picture that I see of him,” she said.

Their house is also no longer their home.

“My seven-year-old, she’s taking it hard,” said Catrela. “Every time we go into the house and we see his belongings, she falls on the ground crying, so I don’t think that we would ever be able to live there again.”

Catrela and her daughters are in counseling, but every day without Steve is a struggle, especially for Avani.

“She was definitely a daddy’s girl and she’s torn, she’s torn to pieces,” said Catrela. “She doesn’t quite understand. All she knows is that she wants to die and go be with Daddy, that’s what she says. And to hear her say that, that’s like gut-wrenching. It’s heartbreaking.”

The Perkins Family (Courtesy: Catrela Perkins)

In spite of the heartache, Catrela credits her ability to lean on her faith to keep herself and her family moving forward.

“Just my relationship with God, ” she said, “without Him, I don’t even know how I’m standing. With everything that’s going on, it has to be the strength that comes from Him.”

She also finds strength in her support system and her community, which is also grappling with its own grief.

“Just about everyone knew Steve,” she said. “He never met a stranger. Steve was a great guy. He helped my neighbors, that’s why they love him the way they do and that’s why they show up and that’s why they speak out.”

Nearly every day since his death, protesters have called on Decatur city leaders for transparency, answers and justice. Each demonstration they hold serves as a demonstration for Catrela.

“Oh, that makes my heart smile,” she said. “I mean that lets me know there are some good people in the world despite the evil ones that are out there.”

Catrela and Steve Perkins (Courtesy: Catrela Perkins)

Loved ones also organized a “Steve Perkins Fit and Fun Day,” an event featuring fitness and fellowship.

“He wanted to open his own gym,” Catrela said, “that was his ultimate goal.”

Steve could often be found at the gym working out or training others, including his wife.

“He was hard on me,” she said. “He stayed on me, but he loved what he did and he was passionate about changing people’s lives.”

The change Steve is now sparking goes far beyond the physical, but just like in the gym, Catrela knows it won’t happen overnight.

“I pray for patience and I also pray for understanding,” she said. “I can feel his presence, so that’s definitely motivation for me to keep going.”

If you would like to help the Perkins family, you can donate here.