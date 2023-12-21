DECATUR, Ala, (WHNT) — The City of Decatur has announced personnel board hearing dates for the four officers appealing discipline related to the deadly shooting of Stephen Perkins.

Mayor Tab Bowling announced earlier this month that he was firing three officers and suspending a fourth officer in connection with Perkins’ shooting death on Sept. 29.

The City identified those officers as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukadam, Joey Williams and Sergeant Vance Summers after it was announced all four officers were appealing the Mayor’s decision. It has not, however, specified which officers were fired and which one was suspended.

Now, the Decatur Personnel Board says those personnel board hearings will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 30, with the hearing for Williams coming first. On Jan. 31, the board will have the hearing on Mukadam, followed by Summers on Feb. 1 and Marquette on Feb. 2.

All of the hearings will begin at 9 a.m. at the city council chambers at Decatur City Hall. The hearings will be open to the public, but the city said room occupancy restrictions will be followed and the hearings are not a setting for public comment.

Only the participants of the hearings will be allowed to speak.