HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Nearly three months after the officer-involved shooting of Steve Perkins outside his home in Decatur, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has completed its investigation into the shooting.

ALEA said on Dec. 26 it turned over its report to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson’s office. Anderson said he anticipates presenting the case to a grand jury, but he added that under the law he could not say when a grand jury might hear the case.

Grand jury proceedings are also secret under the law.

The shooting of Perkins has led to protests in Decatur, the firing of three police officers and calls in the community for officers to be prosecuted.

News 19 has learned ALEA doesn’t typically make recommendations on possible charges in its investigative reports. If Anderson decides to pursue charges, the case would go to a grand jury.

But the timing of presenting a case to a grand jury is complicated by several factors and the involvement of other agencies, said Tim Gann, chief deputy district attorney for Madison County. Gann’s office is not involved in the Perkins case.

“If you’re talking about like a murder case, just an average murder case there are so many things forensically that go on with a murder case,” Gann said. “You have an autopsy, you have other things, DNA Department of Forensic Sciences, things that have to be done.

“And those things have to be done before we present it to the grand jury, because once we present something to the grand jury, when it’s true-billed, then it immediately goes to a judge to be placed on a docket. So it should be conceivably ready for trial as soon as it comes through grand jury.”

If the case goes to a grand jury, it’s essentially a one-sided process.

“It’s not an adversarial hearing, you don’t have a defense attorney on the other side or a judge there,” Gann said. “Basically, it is the lead investigator in the case and he will sit down and tell the grand jury about the case, the grand jury can ask questions. And there’s a prosecutor in there who can also ask questions and give the grand jury some assistance on the law. Basically, it’s a probable cause hearing, it’s not beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Gann said when ALEA conducts an investigation, it generally does not suggest charges. But, prosecutors will discuss the case with investigators in deciding if a criminal case should be presented to a grand jury.

“We get the case and we’ll sit down with the investigator and talk about all the possible charges,” Gann said. “But normally they do not make a reference to this should be charged or that should be charged. They have a specific role and that’s doing the investigation. When we sit down with them, we’ll discuss what possible charges are.”

Grand juries are drawn from the regular jury pool. Gann said a computer selects 18 people out of the jury pool, but unlike jury selection for a trial, there is no questioning of grand jurors, they are the panel.

“We will pull our grand jury out of the jury pool and they will come serve a week and sometimes they will come back for a second term,” Gann said. “And what they do is they listen to every single felony case in Madison County. We’ll send sometimes 500 or 600 cases through a month, and they make the decision on whether that case moves on or not.”

It takes 12 of 18 grand jurors to decide there is enough evidence to issue an indictment, known as a “true bill.” If the grand jury decides there is not enough evidence it will issue a “no-bill.”

After receiving the ALEA report on the Perkins shooting, Anderson issued the following statement:

“I can confirm that I did meet today with the lead investigator for ALEA in the Perkins case and did receive his case report during that meeting. I have already started my review of the file in anticipation of presenting the case to the grand jury. “By law, I cannot divulge when the grand jury will meet to consider this case. In the meantime, several assistant district attorneys, my investigator and I will be reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence contained in this report, as well as all applicable laws.” Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson