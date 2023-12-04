DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The City of Decatur says residents will have to wait a few more days for the result of discipline hearings for officers involved in the shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he would be holding hearings on Monday concerning the four officers involved in the shooting.

But Decatur Council President Jacob Ladner said during Monday’s regular City Council meeting that Bowling would not attend the meeting, because the hearings are ongoing. Ladner said residents should expect to hear the results of those hearings “in the coming days.”

A News 19 crew in the council chambers said there was an outburst of disapproval in the chamber after Ladner’s announcement.

Perkins was killed by police in the early morning hours of Sept. 29th, following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession.

The mayor announced on Nov. 20 that he had tentatively scheduled disciplinary hearings on Dec. 4 for each of the officers involved in the incident. That followed Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion’s announcement that he had reprimanded four officers for violations of department policy in the Perkins shooting.

The chief said in a statement at the time that he felt disciplinary action was warranted and that he had sent his report and findings to both the city’s legal department and outside counsel in order to move forward in the process.

That left the disciplinary process in the hands of the mayor. The period since Bowling announced the hearing date has been far from quiet.

On Nov. 28, supporters of Stephen Perkins and his family voiced frustration at a Decatur City Council meeting over with how long the discipline process was taking. Many of the nearly two dozen residents who spoke at the meeting said their patience was growing thin and they called for discipline for the officers involved.

And last week, Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper sent an email to city employees expressing support for the officers and suggesting Bowling was moving too quickly in pursuing discipline for the officers.

In the email obtained by News 19, Pepper said the officers followed their training on the night of the shooting. The councilman also claimed three officers involved had been told the mayor intended to terminate them and put a fourth on non-paid suspension.

Bowling told News 19 after the letter was sent out that he would only decide on any disciplinary action after the hearings and that any suggestion otherwise was false.