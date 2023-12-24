DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The removal of a memorial for Stephen Perkins at Decatur City Hall was not authorized, according to the Decatur Police Department.

DPD said a person, dressed in all black, removed the memorial for Stephen Perkins Sunday around 12:40 a.m.

“The removal of the memorial was not authorized or done at the direction of anyone from the police department or the Mayor’s office,” the department said in a social media post.

While the removal was caught on security cameras, the person has yet to be identified.