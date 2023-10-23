DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — In the wake of a police officer-involved shooting that killed Stephen Perkins, protestors took to the Hudson Memorial Bridge on October 19.

That protest stopped both southbound lanes of traffic atop the bridge and caused traffic to back up for several miles, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Videos of the protest scene viewed by News 19 indicate it began around 5:40 p.m. and ended shortly after 6 p.m., Thursday.

The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that it has positively identified individuals involved and is issuing arrest warrants for disorderly conduct. “We are in the process of attempting to notify those individuals so arrangements can be made for them to turn themselves in if they choose to do so,” DPD said in the post.

Under Alabama law, disorderly conduct is a Class C misdemeanor, with a sentence that can include up to three months in jail and a maximum $500 fine.

The Decatur Police Department declined this afternoon to say how many arrest warrants are being issued.

In the Facebook post, the department said it has made a specific effort to give protestors the space necessary to exercise their constitutional rights without interference. However, DPD says there have been situations where it has been necessary to make arrests to ensure the safety of both the protestors and those citizens and motorists who are not involved.

“As we have previously stated publicly, we will continue to enforce the law and arrests should be expected when certain actions of violators include vandalism, violence or impeding roadways that could impact providing basic public safety services to the rest of the community,” DPD said.

The Decatur Police Department also declined to say if any emergency vehicles were impeded by the protest.

DPD called the protest on the bridge a hazardous situation for motorists and emergency vehicles attempting to cross the bridge to come into and through Decatur.

