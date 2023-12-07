DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — Mayor Tab Bowling said three officers have been terminated and another suspended after determination hearings for officers involved in the deadly shooting of Steve Perkins.

Perkins was killed by police in the early morning hours of Sept. 29th, following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession.

The mayor announced the decision during a news conference Thursday after a week of hearings that began Monday. Bowling said the decision is effective immediately.

The mayor said the names of the officers would not be shared due to an exception in the Alabama public records laws, however, he said those will be made public if the officers decided to appeal.

The officers have seven days to appeal the decision to the city’s personnel board for review.

Bowling said the city is also beginning the process of looking at its policies for police. “The city of Decatur will begin a top-to-bottom review of policing policies, practices and ways to improve including how we provide information to the public,” he said.

Bowling began disciplinary hearings for officers involved in the shooting on Monday. These hearings followed Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion’s announcement that he had reprimanded four officers for violations of department policy in the Perkins shooting and recommended discipline.

Members of the Perkins family spoke with News 19 after the press conference. Stephen Perkins’ bother Nicholas Perkins said that the family is disappointed with the ultimate result of the announcement.

“Three officers being fired and one being suspended is no comparison to Catrela losing her husband, me losing my brother, my mom losing her son, that’s not justified. We want these officers prosecuted” Nicholas Perkins said. “We deserve more, Catrela definitely deserves more, this Perkins Family deserves more. And so we won’t give up until we get what we deserve.”

Family Attorney Cannon Lambert says the decision took way too long.

“The timing is significant,” he said. “When a bad thing happens and you address that bad thing promptly, then you infuse confidence into a community so that there is a way for the community to believe that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. When you string things along, hide information and use excuses… you fuel the flames that you say you want to put out.”

Chief Pinion released a statement following the Mayor’s announcement, which you can read in full here:

The Mayor has announced his decision that three officers have been terminated and one has been suspended following the determination hearing into officers’ actions leading up to the death of Steven Perkins and in the moments after. As I previously shared, I found in the predetermination hearing that the officers violated policy, however, under Alabama law, only the Mayor can make the decision to issue discipline of this magnitude. Any of the officers disciplined have the right to appeal the Mayor’s decision to the Personnel Board. I accompanied the Mayor when he visited Mr. Perkins’ family to share the news of his determination. I have expressed my sorrow personally to the family of Mr. Perkins as well as publicly in prior messages, but I reiterate that sentiment here. While the Mayor’s decision brings resolution to one portion of the investigation into what occurred, an active criminal investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues. That investigation is independent of the now-concluded Decatur Police Department Administrative investigation. As I have said from the earliest days, we will accept whatever decision results from that process. This incident has left grief for many, beginning with the family and friends of Mr. Perkins and extending to our community and beyond, as well as within our police department. I have pledged to take action to ensure something like this never happens in Decatur again, and that process has begun in earnest. It includes reviewing policies and procedures to implement change where needed, additional training, revitalizing our Citizen Advisory Board, and creating a critical incident page on our website to provide an additional avenue to keep the community informed when a critical incident takes place. We will also be implementing measures to provide for increased officer health and mental wellness, to include budgeting for yearly mental health checkups. While there have been those who have come from outside of Decatur to exercise their 1st Amendment rights, my concern is foremost with those who call Decatur home. With a wide spectrum of feelings among members of our community, I want to reassure you that the Decatur Police Department serves each and every one of you. While it is my hope that you do not judge any organization by one incident, no matter how painful, I promise that we will be doing everything humanly possible to earn the benefit of your trust moving forward. Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told News 19 Thursday that the investigation into potential criminal conduct in the Perkins case is still ongoing.