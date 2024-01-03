DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Protesters in Decatur city on Wednesday voiced their frustrations and concerns to civil rights attorneys over previous arrests and the prospect of future arrests.

Protester Terrence Baker told News 19 that he and the other demonstrators are simply calling for justice in the death of Stephen Perkins.

“Our protesting is our weapon. It’s the only way that we can fight back without doing it illegally,” said Baker.

Decatur police arrested Baker for protesting in front of the home of Decatur mayor Tab Bowling.

“I felt like I was targeted because I was the head of the protesters. I felt like they wanted to make an example of, ‘Hey, we will take your leaders down,” Baker explained.

Civil rights attorneys assembled at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur to review details of the protests and demonstrations after the death of Perkins and offer legal suggestions to protesters and supporters.

They also sought advice on what should be done going forward.

For months, protesters were allowed to gather without a permit after Bowling asked the police chief to allow people to gather and express concerns.

But now, that’s changing, with the mayor announcing anyone looking to protest must have a permit or face the full consequence of the law.

Baker says he and other demonstrators are concerned about what this may mean for their future attempts to gather.

Decatur community partners organized a meeting between those protesters and civil rights attorneys to air concerns and learn more about their constitutional right to demonstrate and not get arrested.

“I think there is a lot of wrong that’s happening that needs to be addressed and we are certainly going to look into it,” said civil rights attorney Sidney Jackson. “We need to determine if civil rights violations have taken place, what needs to be done to correct that, and to make sure that it doesn’t happen again in the future.

Jackson says the city enforcing its ordinance is not necessarily a violation of civil rights, but the mayor can have an ordinance that restricts certain areas and times that people can protest. But it does have to be within reason.

Jackson says they will monitor to see if the ordinance is being applied in a discriminatory manner.