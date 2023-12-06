DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur city council member is asking for a memorial to Stephen Perkins to be removed from city hall.

As the Decatur community waits until the disciplinary hearing process for the officers involved in the shooting death of Perkins is completed.

Councilman Hunter Pepper says that the signs are illegal and it’s time that they come down.

On Monday night at the city council meeting Pepper faced a stiff line of questions from the Decatur community regarding his email to city employees that expressed his support for the officers involved in the fatal shooting.

Pepper, never the one too shy from controversy, put in a request to the city’s attorney to have the Perkins memorial at city hall taken down while saying that the signs are a violation of city ordinances.

In a statement to News 19, Pepper explained his position on the growing memorial saying:

My stance on the signs, They are in violation of a city ordinance. I believe that we should follow the law and have them removed, however, after considering a few things, the signs may make a symbol of peace for the community but I do not believe it is helping, I believe individuals want the individuals names put out there so that they can be recognized and I can understand that, everyone is trying to heal. I hope that healing will be continued and that peace will be found within our community. Decatur Councilman Hunter Pepper

Community leaders and supporters of the Perkins family are outraged as to why Pepper decided during time with the city on edge to make such a request.

“Hunter Pepper, he is causing more trauma more pain and more hurt to this community and I feel as if his name should stop being mentioned when we’ve been up here day after day protesting and standing for justice,” Adrianna Tapscott of the organization Standing In Power said.

Randy Gordon, president of the Morgan County NAACP, agrees with Tapscott.

“This young man (Perkins) has been killed by police officers, just taken away from his family,” Gordon explained. “Because of his support for those officers Pepper can’t look at the Perkins picture on the building because his guilty conscious won’t let him look at it. So now he wants to take it down.”

The Decatur city attorney says that removing the memorials is up to the discretion of Mayor Tab Bowling. Community leaders told News 19 that removing them would further shatter the community.

Mayor Bowling said the goal continues to be to complete the determination hearings process on the discipline of the four officers involved in the shooting by the end of this work week.

The mayor would not comment on the request for the removal of the memorial.