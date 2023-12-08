DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur city councilman Hunter Pepper held a news conference on Friday on the steps of city hall, but midway through him answering questions from the media – demonstrators and members of community organizations made their presence felt.

Pepper says the purpose of the conference was to reiterate support for the officers involved in the shooting of Stephen Perkins and question the mayor’s decision to fire the officers. He was met with loud responses from supporters of the Perkins family, calling for Pepper to put an end to his public display.

“This is misconduct. He is interfering with the integrity of an investigation. This is misconduct and obstruction by a city official,” one protester shouted.

Pepper has never shied away from the controversy or backed down from his support of the Decatur police officers involved in the shooting.

Members of the organization ‘Standing in Power’ and the NAACP were in attendance at the conference, as well as Morgan County NAACP President Rodney Gordon. Aneesah Saafiyah with Standing In Power called for the councilman to stop his public support and allow the investigation of the shooting to continue.

“It’s not right and its misconduct, and all of the previous things that he has done that’s on his resume – that lets us know that he is not with the community,” said Saafiyah. “He needs to resign. He needs to step down from his seat.”

Last week, a letter that Pepper wrote to city hall employees was leaked to the public. He called the investigation incomplete while saying, “Mayor Tab Bowing’s decision to fire three of the four officers responsible for Perkins’ death is unjust and unfair.”

During Friday’s conference, Pepper reiterated that sentiment.

“I am not biased in this situation as I believe that everybody has got the right to fair due process,” Pepper said at the conference. “Everybody has the right to have their day in court and I believe that their day in court has already been violated and tainted.”

On Wednesday, Pepper put in a request to the city’s attorney to have the memorials at the city hall taken down. The city attorney stated that removing the memorials is up to the discretion of the mayor.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues its investigation into the shooting of Perkins.