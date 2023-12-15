DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Decatur has released the names of the officers involved in the shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

On Friday morning, the Decatur Director of Human Resources Richelle Sandlin identified the officers to News 19 as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukkadam, Joey Williams and Sergeant Vance Summers. Sandlin could not say which officers were fired and which one was suspended.

The release of names comes one day after all four officers who were disciplined for the shooting appealed their disciplinary action.

The process now goes to the city’s personnel board, and Sandlin said the appeal hearings are expected to be scheduled for January. Sandlin told News 19 that the hearings allow the officers to express why they feel they shouldn’t have been disciplined to the personnel board.

On Tuesday, the Perkins family’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against the City of Decatur, which named the four officers involved.