DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The community in Decatur is sounding off after Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision to fire 3 officers and suspend another involved in the police shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

Perkins’ family was joined by community members and pastors who gathered on the steps of the city hall Friday continuing their calls for justice and for the Decatur Police Department to immediately address policies.

“We’ve all seen the videos and it’s seems like that’s something that should’ve happened in the very beginning,” Protester Vera Vergara said.

While they’re relieved to see those officers terminated, many say the fight for Perkins’ family is far from over.

Many emphasized what they wanted most, which is for all of the officers involved in the deadly shooting to be arrested.

“Obviously we are incredibly pleased that at least three of them have been fired,” Vergara told News 19. “What we really want to see next is actual justice that would include prosecution of everybody involved, including the tow truck driver”.

Community members like Vergara say those firings are only the beginning in the ongoing fight to obtain justice for Perkins.

Following the mayor’s decision, the community is now also calling for a thorough review of the practices and policies of the Decatur Police Department, as well as the removal of Chief Todd Pinion.

Some in the River City say under Pinion’s leadership, the department has allowed dangerous practices to take place, which they highlighted citing the unjust killing of Stephen Perkins.

Community leaders also discussed how they would support demonstrators as they take legal action against the Decatur Police Department for what they said were the unlawful arrests of protesters in recent weeks.

Protesters could be seen Friday evening filling out documents as they plan to file legal action against the department alluding to what they called the targeting of protesters.

Lifeline Church Pastor Jerry Brown says an in-depth review of the department is the only way to spark change.

“Change must happen from the top down starting with the removal of Todd Pinion as chief, and a third-party comprehensive review of the police department,” Brown said. “This city deserves to feel safe, the city deserves leadership with integrity and accountability”.

Other community leaders like Reverend Claudette Owens of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur say the police department has made people living there fearful, which she said has become extremely concerning.

“This is creating a very dangerous situation, the community no longer feels safe. I as an older lady in Decatur do not feel safe,” Owens said. “The public has lost their faith in Chief Pinion and the Decatur Police Department”.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate the shooting death of Stephen Perkins. If any criminal charges are filed, that decision will be in the hands of the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.