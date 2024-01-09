DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur city leaders held the first meeting in the council chambers Monday night after former police officer Bailey Marquette was charged with murder in the deadly police shooting of Stephen Perkins.

Community leaders and supporters of Perkins used the nearly 3-hour work session to express their disappointment with the job Todd Pinion had done in his role as police chief.

At the work session, one by one, community members walked to the dais to voice their displeasure while continuing the chant, “No justice, no peace.”

”If our police chief was good enough, we wouldn’t need to be here,” said supporter Terrence Baker. “He did not follow Decatur policy and procedure.”

Rodney Gordon, president of the Morgan County NAACP said that Pinion has mishandled the Perkins case.

“The mayor, Tab Bowling, hired Pinion, right? Well, what the mayor should do is sign off on him,” said Gordon.

During the meeting, protesters continued to point to the “inaccurate information” the chief released after the shooting and his apology that followed.

They then asked city council members to rate Pinion’s performance in the role.

Nearly every city leader disagreed while defending Pinion and his handling of the department.