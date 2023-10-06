DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) confidential tipline is open for information regarding the investigation into the death of a 39-year-old man killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Stephen Perkins was killed by Decatur police in the early morning hours of September 29th following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Perkins died in a nearby medical facility after he pointed a weapon toward an officer, and the officer shot at him.

ALEA confirmed in its most recent press release that Perkins’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science (ADFS) for an autopsy to be completed.

The ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said its confidential tipline is open for people to share any information regarding the investigation. “All evidence is currently being reviewed, however, if anyone has any information to share, please call SBI’s confidential tipline at 1-800-392-8011 or email at sbi.investigations@alea.gov,” ALEA said.

“On behalf of Decatur Police Chief, Todd Pinion and ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor, we continue to ask for everyone’s patience as ALEA’s SBI conducts what must be a very thorough and methodical investigation,” the agency added in the release.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said a towing company called officers after the driver said Perkins pulled a gun on him while trying to repossess a vehicle. When officers arrived at the home with the towing company, DPD says Perkins again came outside with a gun. Authorities say Perkins then pointed the gun at an officer and that officer shot him. Perkins was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Family members argue the towing company was at the wrong house.

Since the shooting, members of the community have called for justice through multiple protests throughout the week and a vigil held for Perkins on Thursday night. On Thursday, before the vigil honoring Perkins’ life, the family’s attorney Lee Merritt spoke to the public. He confirmed that the family had met with the Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

A Celebration of Life for Perkins is being held on Saturday at Wheeler Chapel Church in Courtland at 11 a.m.