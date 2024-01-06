DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — For loved ones of Stephen Perkins and those who have stood by them for the past three months, an opportunity to heal was presented Saturday.

The community’s quest for justice has turned a new chapter following the murder indictment against former Decatur Police Officer Mac Bailey Marquette.

Some in Decatur feel Perkins’ death changed their community forever. A discussion panel on grief and action was held at the Princess Theater, featuring activists from across the country.

Among those who spoke were Michael Brown Sr, the father of Michael Brown Jr, Mona Hardin, the mother of Ronald Greene, and Andrew Joseph Jr, the father of Andrew Joseph III. Similar to the Perkins family, all of them say they know the pain of losing a loved one at the hands of the police.

“Those who get to tell their stories need to connect because collectively and only collectively can we make a difference,” Hardin said. “We have to stand, we have to be powerful in our voices.”

Speakers like Joseph Jr. touched on the importance of the community working together. He says the ongoing movement in Decatur is an opportunity for the city’s people to change their lives forever.

“Now is the time to be proactive instead of reactive and Decatur, Alabama has the power to change the world,” Joseph Jr. said.

Moving forward, Brown Sr. says the community should focus on change for a better tomorrow in a united manner without allowing distractions to take place.

“It’s sad, it gets messy when people should be loving on one another,” Brown Sr. said. “It’s hard to maintain or stand for what you believe in because you have so much trash going on in front of you.”

Other panelists included Melina Abdullah, who’s known for her civil work advocating for marginalized communities.

She says when it comes to implementing change in Decatur and how the community can move forward, discussions like this are needed.

“We have to end systems that are fundamentally rotten,” Abdullah said.

“We have to transform the entire criminal system of injustice. We have to be willing to challenge the entire political system and we have to end things like qualified immunity.”

Thursday marked what would’ve been Stephen Perkins’ 40th birthday and the panel discussion was a part of a string of events taking place over the weekend in his honor.